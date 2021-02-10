CLOE — A week after Punxsy Phil’s prediction of six more weeks of winter weather, it should be noted that there are people who enjoy the snow and winter who are taking advantage of recreational activities that colder temperatures allow, such as skiing, ice skating and ice fishing.
If you haven’t driven by Cloe Lake recently, you might have missed that this is the first time in years that it has been completely frozen over, and it now has a couple of inches of snow on top of it.
