PUNXSUTAWNEY — In basketball, they say that you can live by the 3-point shot and die by the 3.
On Wednesday evening, the Clearfield Bison didn't just live by the 3, they thrived on it. Clearfield hit a total of 12, including nine in the first half, to power an offensive attack that led to a 72-56 win over the Chucks on senior night.
Punxsy, which honored its seniors prior to the game, saw a pair of seniors reach double digits in scoring, with Andrew Young scoring 15 to lead the way and Nick Humble adding 12. The Chucks dropped to 3-9.