HOLLIDAYSBURG — A six-run third inning put the Punxsy baseball team in a big hole on Wednesday at Hollidaysburg, and it proved one too big to dig out of, as the Golden Tigers went on to win 8-4.
The Chucks scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and one each in the fifth and sixth but were never within four runs of the Tigers’ total after their outburst.
Punxsy (3-6) outhit the Tigers 9-8, and Hollidaysburg committed five errors to Punxsy’s two, but the first column on the scoreboard belonged to the home team in the win.