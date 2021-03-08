Punxsy hoops

Pictured here is first-year Punxsy boys basketball coach Jake Perrin (center) addressing his players during a timeout in his first game as head coach on Jan. 8. On Tuesday, Perrin and the Chucks will open the District 9 playoffs in the semifinals at St. Marys. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit) 

The Punxsutawney boys basketball team caught a lot of tough breaks this year, with COVID-19 wreaking some havoc on their schedule and forcing numerous players to quarantine and miss games. 

But the Chucks persevered, and for their dedication, they’ve been rewarded with a trip to the District 9 playoffs courtesy of a surge that saw them win five of their last six games. 

Punxsy (6-9) earned the third seed in the AAAA classification and will make the trek to St. Marys on Tuesday night for a semifinal game, with the winner advancing to the D-9 championship game on Saturday. 

