Punxsy sophomore Kaylee Guidice gets a fist bump from first base coach Darrin Kriebel after recording what would prove to be the Lady Chucks' only hit in the PIAA semifinals against Mount Pleasant on Monday in Loretto. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

LORETTO -- The Mount Pleasant softball team came as advertised on Monday in the PIAA AAA semifinals against Punxsy. The Vikings put up three crooked numbers on the scoreboard thanks in part to four home runs and advanced to Friday's final with a 13-0, five-inning victory.

The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run home run by Haylie Brunson and a solo shot by Courtney Poulich, then added three more in the third thanks to a two-run dinger by Mary Smithnosky and an RBI double by Abby Swank. 

They really broke things open in the top of the fifth with seven runs courtesy of Poulich's second home run of the day and two-run doubles by Krista Brunson and Lexi Puskar. 

Punxsy's only hit came in the way of a two-out single by Kaylee Guidice in the bottom of the second.

Smithnosky was nearly perfect pitching, allowing only that one base runner, and she struck out four on her way to earning the win. Punxsy senior Kendal Johnston pitched all five innings and was charged with the loss. 

