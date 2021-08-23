BROCKWAY — The Punxsy girls tennis team opened its season at Brockway on Monday and lost a hard-fought battle on a day on which Head Coach Mike Emhoff said "heat was a factor," falling 6-1 to the host.
Punxsy's only team point came in the No. 3 doubles match, where Hailey Smith and Chloe Aul bested Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo 8-4.
Selena Buttery won a back-and-forth No. 1 singles match over Punxsy's Chloe Presloid (7-5, 3-6, 10-7), and Tahlor Rhed did the same at No. 2 doubles over Punxsy's Emily McMahan (3-6, 6-2, 10-6). Then, Buttery and Rhed teamed up to best Presloid and McMahan 8-2 in No. 1 doubles.
At No. 3 singles, Punxsy's Hannah Pearce won the first set 7-5 over Macy Dixon but had to retire after that, and Hannah Zuccoloto won each of her sets over Punxsy's Brooke Skarbek 6-1 in No. 4 singles. Dixon and Zuccoloto also won 8-5 over Skarbek and Kaylin Smith at No. 2 doubles.