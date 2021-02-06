PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy girls basketball team managed to overcome some shooting woes that led to them going more than seven minutes without scoring between the second and third quarters against Indiana on Saturday to battle back and win by 17 points, 55-38.
Punxsy (8-0) had trailed by as many as nine near the midpoint of the third quarter. A 3-point shot by Danielle Griebel -- her only points in the varsity contest -- seemed to flip a switch for the Punxsy offense, which then scored 10 points in the next 45 seconds and outscored Indiana 20-2 in a three-minute stretch to put Punxsy ahead for good.
For more from the game, see Monday's edition of The Spirit.