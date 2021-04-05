Pennsylvania hunters enjoyed another record-breaking harvest this past year, shooting an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It topped the previous year’s record of 389,431 by about 12 percent. The statewide buck harvest — 174,780 — set a new record for buck harvest in the antler restrictions era.
The buck harvest also increased 7 percent over the previous license year’s buck harvest of 163,240. In Wildlife Management Units 2D and 2E, which include Punxsutawney and surrounding areas in Jefferson County, the numbers declined in 2D and improved in 2E.
Hunters killed 12,000 bucks this past year in 2D during rifle season, down 1,000 from the year before, and 18,700 anterlless deer, down from 18,888 the year before. In 2E, 6,500 bucks were taken, an increase of 100 over the previous year, and 11,300 anterless deer, up from 9,473 in 2019-2020.