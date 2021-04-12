Deer hunters will be going spotting before too long, as the Pennsylvania Game Commission approved a two-week deer season. It also banned rifles from turkey hunts.
The commission has approved concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the 2021-22 firearms deer season.
According to reports, com-mission members acknowledged at their spring meeting Saturday that much of the feedback received since the two-week deer season was proposed in January was negative.
But officials said 2020 deer hunter survey indicated that 52% of hunters who participated favored the idea.