BROOKVILLE — The Punxsy track and field program picked up first-place finishes in a total of six events, four in the boys and two in the girls, in addition to a pair of second-place times at the District 9 AA championships meet on Friday in Brookville.
In total, the Chucks are sending two individuals and a relay team to states in Hershey and the girls saw one relay team and one individual advance.
Tyler Elliott was the big winner on the day for the two teams, as he raced to a pair of District 9 AA titles — one in the 110-meter hurdles and another in the 300-meter race. Aiden McLaughlin also won the 3,200-meter race, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Aiden McLaughlin, Alex Momyer, Eric Surkala and Evan Groce finished first to earn its spot.
On the girls side, Punxsy’s Mackenzie Martin broke 40 feet again in the shot put after doing so for the first time on senior night to win and advance to states, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Olivia Bish, Jordann Hicks, Libby Gianvito and Olivia Roberts also won to advance. Roberts also qualified in a pair of events with second-place times in the 800 and 1,600.
In the team standings, the Lady Chucks finished runner-up to the champion, Brookville, with the Lady Raiders scoring 82 points to Punxsy’s 61.33. For the boys, Brookville was also the winner with Coudersport taking second and the Chucks third.