PUNXSUTAWNEY — While the local baseball schedules turn to a focus on the postseason — from Little League to Junior Legion to the Federation League — there are also a number of Punxsy graduates who have advanced to their next levels to be followed as well, including one playing in a summer collegiate baseball league and two others who are in the Minor League Baseball systems for their respective teams.
Ryan Sloniger (Class of 2015) and John Matthews (Class of 2016) are both back in action in 2021 after missing their respective MiLB seasons last year due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Sloniger is playing in Toronto’s system with the Dunedin Blue Jays, a Low-A affiliate, while Matthews is pitching for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Texas Rangers’ Low-A club.
Alec Greenblatt (Class of 2019) has faced a similar fate at the collegiate level, as he saw his freshman season canceled once in 2020, then again in 2021.
This summer, he’s playing in the North Carolina Tidewater Premier League as a member of the Tarboro River Bandits.