The Punxsy varsity football team showed resilience and toughness on Friday night in Punxsutawney, concluding their season with a 7-0 victory over DuBois, the team's first win of the 2020 season, to snap a 23-game winless streak. Pictured here are the Chucks celebrating on the field just after the scoreboard turned to zeroes to end the game. For more, see Saturday's edition of The Spirit.
featured
Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
Latest News
- Finishing strong: Chucks conclude season with win
- Light the Night event scheduled for Saturday
- Curious about going to a movie theater? 7 things to know
- PAHS reports positive COVID-19 case on bus
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- Paris Jackson mines her heartache for solo debut album
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
- Pizza & Prevention ticket sales end Saturday
Popular Content
Articles
- Punxsy police place new K-9 into service
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Lesa Walker
- Jefferson County adds 22 virus cases
- Local family turns house into pirate ship
- Big Run Borough work crew debuting new truck
- Career Women’s Week honors Kerri Stebbins
- Career Women’s Week honors Melissa Dunkel
- Punxsy Halloween Parade set for tonight
- First Church of God Trunk or Treat canceled
- Career Women’s Week recognizes Robin Moran
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Do you plan to vote in this year's election?
You voted: