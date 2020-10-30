103020.VarsityFootball.Scoreboardwin

The Punxsy varsity football team showed resilience and toughness on Friday night in Punxsutawney, concluding their season with a 7-0 victory over DuBois, the team's first win of the 2020 season, to snap a 23-game winless streak. Pictured here are the Chucks celebrating on the field just after the scoreboard turned to zeroes to end the game. For more, see Saturday's edition of The Spirit.

