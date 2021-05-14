PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s always good to pick up a win on senior recognition night, and not only was the Punxsy softball team able to do just that on Thursday night, they did so against their Route 36 rival, Brookville, and ended the game via the 10-run rule in five innings, 12-2.
Punxsy’s offense was led by Elliott Ferrent, who belted a three-run home run and added a two-run single for five total RBIs, and Riley Presloid who hit a two-run home run and added a double.
Ciara Toven added a hard-hit double, with Sarah Weaver singling twice and adding a sacrifice fly.
Noella Hartzfeld had two singles and an RBI, and Madi Shiock, Madilyn Fye and Rachel Houser all singled once, with Houser driving in two runs on her hit.