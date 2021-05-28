SHIPPENSBURG — The Punxsy track and field program sent four individuals and two relay teams to the PIAA AA championships on Friday, and all four of the individuals achieved medalist status by finishing in the top eight spots in their respective events.
Junior Tyler Elliott picked up a pair of medals for the boys, taking third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles
Another Punxsy qualifier even broke the school record to put the icing on the cake of a memorable day.
Senior Olivia Roberts took sixth place in a 25-girl field in the 1,600-meter run, besting the school record mark by five seconds with a time of 5:10.58.
“My goal going into today was not to get the record, or even to medal, but to give it everything I had and leave with no regrets,” Roberts said, adding that the best part was getting to hug her teammates who were there to celebrate with her.
Senior Aiden McLaughlin finished seventh in the boys 3,200-meter run, and on the girls side, senior Mackenzie Martin also finished seventh in the shot put.