ST. MARYS — The Punxsy baseball team had a pair of two-run innings at Elk County Catholic on Monday, but each time, the Crusaders punched back, and in the bottom of the seventh they tacked on one more for a walk-off win, 5-4.
Jordan DePrator was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom half of the seventh to get things rolling for ECC, and after Dominic Zambanini singled to move him to second, DePrator came around to score on a hard-hit single to the left side by Joe Tettis, sealing the victory.
Punxsy (3-5) will play at Hollidaysburg on Wednesday.