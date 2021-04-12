DUBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic, a softball team that finished runner-up in the state in the 1A classification in 2019, the last season played due to COVID-19 restrictions, has been putting up plenty of runs this so far this season.
The Lady Cardinals continued that trend on Monday by scoring four in each of the first two innings and nine more in the fourth to secure a 17-2, four-inning mercy rule win over the Lady Chucks.
DCC's offense was powered by Chelsea Busatto, who belted a two-run home run and added a single, finishing with three RBIs. Mia Meholic also hit a solo home run, and Madison Hoyt and Kayley Risser added triples.
Riley Presloid, Punxsy's leadoff hitter, had a solid outing by recording half of Punxsy's hits with a first-inning double and a pair of singles.
Punxsy (1-4) will have a quick turnaround to play at home on Tuesday against DuBois.