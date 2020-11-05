This Saturday, four runners from the Punxsutawney cross country program will take part in the PIAA Championships in Hershey. Pictured here are the two Punxsy boys, Andrew Barnoff and Aiden McLaughlin, and the two Punxsy girls, Laura Rittenhouse and Elizabeth Long.
Cross country program sending four to states this weekend
