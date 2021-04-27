WILLIAMSPORT — The Punxsy varsity baseball team played its first game in almost a full week on Tuesday at Williamsport, but showed no signs of rust by scoring three runs in each of the first two innings and going on to win 11-3.
Carter Savage connected on a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs to lead the offense, and senior Branson Scarantine pitched a complete game for the win allowing three runs on six hits and a walk and striking out two.
The Chucks (4-6) will play at home this afternoon against St. Marys, their first home game since April 10.