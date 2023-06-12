SLIPPERY ROCK — The Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team and the Riverside Panthers battled in the Western side of the PIAA 3A bracket on Monday afternoon at Slippery Rock University, with things looking to go either way in the victor.
But after an offensive start from the Chucks, a come-back from the Panthers and a turn of fortune for Riverside, things came down to the seventh inning, where the surging Chucks were held off by Riverside, who went on to win 8-5 and move to 24-0. The Chucks finished at 20-3.