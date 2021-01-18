PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw scorer in Clarion on Monday evening, as the Bobcats’ Cal German scored 33 points to lead his team to a 75-57 win over the Chucks.
The Chucks played it close for three of the four quarters but were outscored 21-6 in the third.
Nick Humble had the hot hand for Punxsy (1-3), almost keeping pace with German and finishing the game with 28 points, and Gabe Kengersky finished with 16 of his own. Andrew Young added six, with Noah Weaver scoring four and Ethan Presloid three.
For more from the game, see Tuesday's edition of The Spirit.