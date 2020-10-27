102720.Bsoccer.EddyGoal

The Punxsy boys soccer team traveled to St. Marys on Tuesday afternoon for a District 9 AA semifinal showdown with the Dutchmen in boys' soccer action, and Punxsy saw Garrett Eddy score a first-half goal and Ben Gigliotti add one in the second half to send Punxsy to the finals with a 2-0 win. Pictured here is Eddy (left) celebrating his goal with Jaugar McDivitt (middle) and Graham Lott (right). For more, see Wednesday's Spirit.

