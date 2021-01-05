Browns coach

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will play their first playoff game since 2002 without first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after leading the team back to the postseason.

The team announced Stefanski's positive result on Tuesday — 18 years to the day since the Browns' last postseason game. Also, Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge also tested positive along with two staff members — tight ends coach Drew Petzing and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the acting head coach Sunday.

For more details, read The Spirit Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you