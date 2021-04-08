BROOKVILLE — The Punxsy Chucks managed to open up a 7-3 lead over the Brookville Raiders through 5-1/2 innings on Thursday afternoon, but the Raiders scored seven runs in their final two trips to the plate, including four in the seventh, to earn a 10-9, walk-off win over the Chucks.
The Raiders finished with 11 hits, with five of those coming in the final at-bat. The first four hitters to come to the plate — Jace Miner, Chase Palmer, Hunter Geer and Hunter Roney — all singled, and with one out, Carson Weaver singled home the tying run, and Roney scored on an error to push the Raiders ahead for good.