CLEARFIELD -- Punxsy wrestler Brady Smith finished runner-up at the District 4/9 AAA championships on Saturday in Clearfield to earn a spot at next weekend's regional tournament. Smith won his first two matches before falling to Williamsport's Roman Marone in the 152-pound final.
Dysen Gould (106 pounds) and Joshua Miller (189 pounds) also advanced to the evening session for the Chucks, with each finishing fourth in his respective bracket.
