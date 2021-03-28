The Punxsy track and field program opened the spring season on Friday at Armstrong in a tri-meet that also included Indiana, and it was a great day for the Punxsy boys, who swept their way to two wins, and for nine individuals and two relays, who met the qualifying standards for districts in the first meet of the year.
For the Punxsy girls, those meeting the standards ranged across the events, with Olivia Roberts qualifying in the 1,600-meter run and the 800 and Amy Poole doing so in the 3,200-meter run. The 4x800-meter relay team of Poole, Jordann Hicks, Hannah Surkala and Olivia Bish also did so, as did Maeve Hanley in the high jump and Rebekah Miller and Mackenzie Martin in the shot put.
For the boys, Punxsy saw Tyler Elliott qualify in the 110-meter hurdles, Jacob Ebel in the triple jump, Brandon Ishman in the javelin, Aiden McLaughlin in the 3,200-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Eric Surkala, Andrew Barnoff, Evan Groce and McLaughlin meet the mark.
Punxsy returns to action on Wednesday with both the boys and girls teams hosting Marion Center.