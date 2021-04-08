PUNXSUTAWNEY — The second time was the charm for the Punxsy boys tennis team Thursday, as after a weather cancellation last week delayed their first home match to this week, the sun was shining down on the courts this time around.
The Chucks also put together quite a performance to soar past the visiting Tyrone Golden Eagles, winning 5-2 to jump back above the .500 mark with two wins and one loss. Punxsy won three of the four singles matches and two of three in doubles.
Punxsy got singles wins from Braxton Sherry at No. 1, Aramy Ferrent at No. 3 and Zayin Spearing at No. 4 and doubles wins from Ferrent/Spearing and Josh Shoemaker/Mikey Setree.
Punxsy is scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a home match against St. Marys.