PUNXSUTAWNEY — As the second seed in the District 9 AA boys tennis team tournament, Punxsy earned a chance to host its semifinal match on Wednesday as the Chucks welcomed Clearfield, the third seed, to town.
And despite the unique to the playoffs format that does not allow players to repeat in singles and doubles, Punxsy looked plenty comfortable on the courts, winning three of four contested matches to advance with a 3-2 win.
Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said that he was happy for his players that they were able to advance and added that each of them played great against the visiting Bison.
The Chucks were forced to forfeit at No. 3 singles as they had only six players and seven are needed to fill the full line-up, but that didn’t stop them from advancing with singles wins from Braxton Sherry (N0. 1) and Ben Gigliotti (N0. 2) and a doubles win by the team of Zayin Spearing and Josh Shoemaker.