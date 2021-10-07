The Punxsutawney Chucks soccer team honored the 2021 seniors prior to the start of the game against the Brookville Raiders Thursday. The 2021 Chucks soccer seniors (from left) included Zack Wymer (Michael and Lisa Wymer), Brayden Robicheau (Thomas and Rebecca Robicheau), Angelo Pape (Paul Pape), Jaugar McDivitt (Ben and Nicole McDivitt), Preston Martz (Doug and Jody Martz), Nicholas Johns (Frank and Tara Johns) and Ben Gigliotti (David and Carla Gigliotti). Missing from the photo is Kyle Crawford.
Boys soccer recognizes seniors
- By Cody Powell, Of The Spirit
