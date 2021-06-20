PUNXSUTAWNEY — While it’s technically the offseason for the members of the Punxsutawney Area boys basketball program, many of the players in grades 7 through 12 have been putting in the work for summer ball and open gyms that have been going on since a few weeks after their season ended back in March.
For those players and Punxsy head coach Jake Perrin, the hard work has been paying off, but there’s still plenty to put in, and Perrin is making a pitch to those in town who have a knowledge of the game and are interested in seeing the program develop.
He said that while he knows a few coaches who have been working with some of the community’s younger players at the elementary level, he’d love to touch base with anyone who’s interested in helping develop those who are at that junior high or high school level as they go about their summer and fall preparation for next season.
“Where we’re at now is I’m only one body,” Perrin said. “I’m willing to put in as much as I can and need to, but the more help we can get, the more the kids are going to be able to develop.”