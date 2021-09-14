Both Punxsy Junior High XC teams take wins over Saint Mary’s

PUNXSUTAWNEY—Both junior high squads picked up wins at home vs. St. Marys today.
Bre Bergreen finished first for the girls with a time of 17:00. Gabby Kendra placed second at 18:43 and Cheyenne Gervasoni placed third at 18:51, just ahead of St. Marys’ first runner. Reagan Houk (20:07), Jorja Ansinger (20:48), Bre Satterlee (20:49), and Riley Miller (21:15) swept the next four places to seal the win. Beth Vallies (23:00) had a final kick with a finishing time of 23:00, and Aleena Filitske held strong to finish in 27:20.
“Despite a few minor injuries and illnesses, the girls were competitive and worked together as a team to place ahead of St. Marys. Kendra went out hard to lead the girls squad through the first mile, while Bre B. paced off the boys team to her first-place finish. Cheyenne, Bre S, Reagan, Riley, Jorja and Beth are consistent and show improvement each race. This group pushes each other and is dependable. Bre S. and Jorja had an exciting sprint finish. Aleena had a great race and pushed herself today,” said Coach Ann Koppenhaver.