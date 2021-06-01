PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy baseball team started strong against Bedford on Tuesday in the PIAA AAA District 5/8/9 subregional with a trip to states on the line, as the Chucks set down the side in order in the top of the first inning, then scored the game’s first run in the bottom half.
After that, though, the error bug got to the Chucks, who gave up six unearned runs while the Bisons rattled off the game’s final eight tallies on their way to an 8-1 victory.
Bedford ace Jared Dowey came on in relief in the third inning and pitched the final five without allowing a run. He walked one, hit one batter, allowed five hits and struck out 10. David Gresh pitched the first two innings and allowed one run on two hits.
Josh Tyger led Punxsy’s offense with a double, a sacrifice fly and his team’s only RBI, with Isaac London adding two hits, walking once and scoring a run.
Tyger pitched the first two-plus innings for the Chucks, allowing six runs, none of which were earned, on three hits and a walk while striking out three. Jake Sikora pitched the final five and allowed two earned runs on four hits and three free passes, striking out eight.
Punxsy, eliminated with the subregional loss, finished with a 10-10 regular season record and a 10-11 mark overall.