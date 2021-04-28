PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just one day after picking up what head coach Mike Dickey called “a big win” over Williamsport on Tuesday, the Punxsy baseball team struggled offensively against St. Marys starting pitcher Christian Coudriet, who worked 6-1/3 shutout innings before being lifted due to pitch count in leading his team to a 5-0 victory.
The Chucks weren’t without their opportunities, as they did manage four hits and worked four walks against Coudriet, but none of the runners came around to score as the home team stranded nine.
Nearly all of the offensive output for the Dutchmen came in the second inning, with Garrett Bauer and Logan Bauer leading things off with back-to-back doubles before Kaden Snelick reached on a dropped third strike. Connor Bullers put the exclamation point on the four-run inning with a three-run homer over the left-field fence.
Punxsy (4-7) will be back in action for another home game on Friday as the Chucks host Ligonier Valley.