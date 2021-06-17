PUNXSUTAWNEY — The District 9 League for baseball and softball recently announced its all-star team selections for the 2021 season, and a total of seven Punxsy players — four from softball and three from the baseball team — were among those who were recognized.
The softball team, which finished its season this week with a loss to Mount Pleasant in the PIAA AAA semifinals, had four nominees. Three seniors were among them — Elliott Ferrent, Kendal Johnston and Riley Presloid — as was freshman Ciara Toven.
Presloid and Toven were also honored in the second league Punxsy plays in, the Central Penn League.
The baseball team started the season as a young bunch but gained plenty of experience on their way to qualifying for the PIAA play-in game, where the Chucks fell to a tough Bedford squad.
All three of its all-star nominees were underclassmen — junior Isaac London and sophomores Zeke Bennett and Carter Savage.