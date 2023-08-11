PUNXSUTAWNEY — The football bug is about to start biting in a few weeks, and that means players at all levels have already hit the practice fields in preparation.
And Punxsutawney’s A.J. Parise Youth Football program is ready to kick off their season on Aug. 19 at home.
Last season, both the JV and Varsity teams finished the season just under .500, but this time around, the program is looking to build upon that and improve.
This season, the program has around 125 kids taking part in both cheerleading and on the teams.
“We have a lot more kids out this year than we have had in the past few years, and we’re hoping to a better season than last year,” said Joe Pascuzzo, the president of the program.