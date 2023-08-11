AJ Parise season preview 2023

A.J. Parise Youth Football’s season is about to begin, and players are already on the practice fields getting ready for some football.

 Photo by Cody Powell, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The football bug is about to start biting in a few weeks, and that means players at all levels have already hit the practice fields in preparation.

And Punxsutawney’s A.J. Parise Youth Football program is ready to kick off their season on Aug. 19 at home.

Tags

Recommended for you