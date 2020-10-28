On Wednesday, Punxsy's 8th-grade girls basketball team overcame an early deficit and battled back for a convincing, 31-15 win over Sheffield at Punxsutawney Area High School. Pictured here is Emily Wisnesky grabbing a rebound for Punxsy. For a full recap and more photos, see Thursday's Spirit.
