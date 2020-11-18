The Punxsy 7th-grade girls basketball team put a cap on its 7-2 season on Wednesday with a 35-15 win at Brockway. Pictured here is Camryn Hall, who led Punxsy with 18 points. For a full recap, see Thursday's edition of The Spirit.
