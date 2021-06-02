BROCKWAY — The sixth annual Frank Varischetti all-star football game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 25, at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field, and three Punxsy players are among those who have been named to the South team’s roster.
Seniors Brandon Ishman, Kameron Falgout and Joshua Miller will all have the opportunity to play in the game.
Seniors in the Class of 2021 were eligible for nomination and were selected by the head coaches of the teams that compete in the District 9 League. This year’s contest reflects a realignment in the D-9 league last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.