Kameron Falgout (7) and Brandon Ishman (74) lead the Punxsy football team onto the field at a home game this season. (File photo/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

BROCKWAY — Two recent Punxsutawney Area High School graduates were among 17 players who received $1,000 scholarships during the sixth annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game Friday.

Brandon Ishman and Kameron Falgout received the honors while helping lead the South team to a 14-12 win over the North. 

Ishman will attend Saint Francis University to study medicine and Falgout will attend Penn State University and major in kinesiology.

Punxsy’s Joshua Miller also was a member of the winning South team.

