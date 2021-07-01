BROCKWAY — Two recent Punxsutawney Area High School graduates were among 17 players who received $1,000 scholarships during the sixth annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game Friday.
Brandon Ishman and Kameron Falgout received the honors while helping lead the South team to a 14-12 win over the North.
Ishman will attend Saint Francis University to study medicine and Falgout will attend Penn State University and major in kinesiology.
Punxsy’s Joshua Miller also was a member of the winning South team.