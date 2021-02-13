PUNXSUTAWNEY -- The Punxsy girls basketball team saw four players score 10-plus points and put on a showcase in balanced play on Saturday afternoon, scoring 20-plus in each of the first two quarters and pulling away for a 70-40 win over Marion Center to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Chloe Presloid and Danielle Griebel scored 15 points each to lead the way for Punxsy, with Katelyn Griebel adding 14 points and Sarah Weaver 12. Madi Shiock also broke into double digits in another category with 10 rebounds.
