SYKESVILLE — The annual Run/Walk for Someone Special is going through some changes this year, namely that it will be held on Sept. 19, not the original date of April 25.
Carla Ferko, executive director of the ARC of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, said the date change was due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The event over the last 40-plus years has always taken place in April, with the planning phase beginning in January,” she said. “During January of 2021, the COVID-19 restrictions were pretty much still in place, so we wanted to do what was safest for all involved.”