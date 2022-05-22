REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council discussed safety and accessibility issues at the borough building on Main Street during their meeting last week.
Board President Bill Cebulski asked if everyone had looked over the engineer’s report regarding the issues found in the building.
Board member Kyle Gordon asked if there was no cost given with the report, and Cebulski confirmed that there wasn’t. He said the council would need to hire a contractor to ascertain the cost of fixing the issues.