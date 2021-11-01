PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Zoning Appeals Board on Thursday granted an appeal that was requested regarding the placement of a commercial sign at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Martha Street.
Jay Lainey, owner of the Meter Street Complex, which includes the former Jensen building, filed the appeal because the area was zoned as traditional neighborhood development and had previously been zoned commercial. He requested the placement of a sign that is larger than permitted, so that delivery vehicles and customers are able to see where Martha Street is located at the intersection with Meter Street.
Lainey said that over the years, they’ve only had one accident, when a tractor trailer driver stopped short when he saw where the buildings are on Meter Street.