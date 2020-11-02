Sykesville Borough Council was informed that the borough received a letter from Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services director, regarding the latest information on COVID-19.
Michele Yamrick, Sykesville Borough Council president, read the letter to the rest of council Monday night.
“The month of October has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county,” Zents said, adding that most of these cases can be attributed to gatherings that have taken place within the county, both public and private events.
See the Nov. 3 edition of The Spirit for details.