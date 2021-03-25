PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County’s Emergency Services director told the county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting conditions continue to be ripe for brush fires.
“The fire danger remains at a moderate level and has been for the last couple of days,” Tracy Zents said. “Our fire departments have really been actively busy fighting a lot of these brush fires on a daily basis.”
Zents urges people not to burn until conditions improve to prevent the loss of property and prevent injuries from occurring.
“As the moderate rating conditions continue to be dry and there’s low humidity which combined together will help spread brush fires very quickly,” he said. “Its perfect fuel for brush fires which keeps everything dry.”