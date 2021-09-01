Zents gives update on Ida

The Mahoning Creek never rose much higher than normal during the storm on Wednesday. The contractor dredging Mahoning Creek pulled all of their equipment out of the Mahoning Creek just to be on the safe side.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

BROOKVILLE — Despite its path of destruction across the eastern portions of the country, Hurricane Ida took it easy on Jefferson County on Wednesday.

Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director, said they were very fortunate, but right from the start, it was never supposed to hit the area.

“I remember back in the ‘96 flood when it struck Brookville, I saw those houses hit the bridge and just basically pulverize them going underneath it, was a true witness to the strength of a storm,” he said.

