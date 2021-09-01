Zents gives update on Ida

BROOKVILLE — Despite its path of destruction across the eastern portions of the country, Hurricane Ida took it easy on Jefferson County on Wednesday.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director, said they were very fortunate, but right from the start, it was never supposed to hit the area.
“I remember back in the ‘96 flood when it struck Brookville, I saw those houses hit the bridge and just basically pulverize them going underneath it, was a true witness to the strength of a storm,” he said.