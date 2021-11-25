BROOKVILLE — COVID-19 cases are up significantly from last year and are beginning to overwhelm local hospitals, Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said at this week’s county commission meeting.
Meanwhile, two days of reporting brought two more deaths and 85 more cases of COVID-19 to Jefferson County on Thursday for totals of 143 and 6,009, respectively.
“What we’re seeing now is more infections, more 911 EMS calls for issues related to COVID and significantly more deaths,” Zents said.