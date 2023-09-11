Calvary Lane

This is the portion of Calvary Lane that is going to be tar and chipped by Young Township to help cut down on the dust.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors approved a motion to tar and chip a road to cut down on the dust and help fill in the potholes.

The township supervisors had a special meeting last Thursday at the township municipal building.

