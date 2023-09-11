YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors approved a motion to tar and chip a road to cut down on the dust and help fill in the potholes.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 12:17 am
YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors approved a motion to tar and chip a road to cut down on the dust and help fill in the potholes.
Lillian Cameron, Young Township supervisors chair, said that the only topic to be discussed was the tarring and chipping of a portion of Calvary Lane.
Diane Powell, candidate for Young Township supervisor, asked how much it would cost.
Cameron said it will be between $8,000 and $10,000.
Powell asked why they didn’t have to do any bids.
Cameron said they are under the threshold of $12,200, so they didn’t have to have three estimates.
