YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors discussed the proposed rate increase for the township that was passed by Punxsutawney Borough Council, to take effect Jan 1, 2022.
Mike Defelice, supervisor chair, said they went to a meeting with Punxsutawney borough manager Toby Santik on Oct. 5. He said the meeting lasted about five minutes.
“The township was told that the EDU charges would increase from $13 per EDU to $22.50 per EDU,” Defelice said, adding that it’s non-negotiable for the township.
At the Oct. 11 Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting, members approved the rate increase 5 to 1.