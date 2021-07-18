YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors discussed the residential burn permit at Wednesday’s meeting.
Mike Defelice, supervisors chair, said that they worked hard to settle on a burn permit that would meet the community’s needs.
Karen Martino, resident, said burning 50 feet from any structure is still too close.
“We got the permit as close as we could by changing everything that we could,” Defelice said.
Martino asked if at the beginning of January the supervisors could look at completely banning burning.
Defelice said they can’t do that.
“That would cause so many problems; this room isn’t big enough to accommodate all the people that would be here complaining,” Defelice said.