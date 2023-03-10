YOUNG TWP. — The Young Township supervisors discussed the proposed injection well that is to be located on the Walston Road, right across from the township municipal building, at their meeting this week.
Lillian Cameron, Young Township supervisor’s chair, said as of right now they’re gathering information.
“Last week we had a meeting with the Jefferson County commissioners; Sen. Joe Pittman was in attendance and Rep. Brian Smith met with the supervisors,” Cameron said, adding that on Tuesday, they had a meeting with PennDOT.
Cameron said they are trying to gather as much information as they can before holding public meetings about it.